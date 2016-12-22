WMH Employee Of The Quarter
Submitted Photo
Misty Houghton, physical therapy assistant at Wright Memorial Hospital, pictured at center, was honored as the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter for fourth quarter 2016. CEO Gary Jordan, left, presented the award to Houghton at a ceremony held in her honor on Dec. 20. The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who provides exemplary service, going beyond the call of duty to support fellow employees or
