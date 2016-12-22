"Like" us on Facebook

Local Power Points Winners

Trenton’s Rick Klinginsmith and Terry Herrin claimed weekly Power Points title locally. Klinginsmith was the week 14 winner of the $30 local prize, collecting 115 points. Herrin won the local prize for week 15, netting 130 points.
Jim Pribish of Shenandoah, PA won week 14 with 122 poins. The week 15 winner was Paul Semder, of Lewistown, PA, who collected 135 points. Both will receive a $500 cash prize.
