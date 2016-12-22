Christmas Closings Daily Record 12-22-16 » Great Northwest Day Planned Plans have been finalized for the 2017 Great Northwest Missouri Days at the Capital, set for Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Jefferson City.

Representatives from 18 counties in the northwest part of the state will meet with legislators and key state personnel to address priorities that local leaders have determined are important to the region. Those priorities for 2017 include creation of a rural policy office; investment

