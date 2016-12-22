Daily Record 12-22-16

CIRCUIT COURT
Circuit Division
Judge Jack Peace
Amber Bottcher, Bethany, had her case moved to Grundy County on a change of venue on a charge of first degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs.
Associate Division
Judge Steven D. Hudson
The following defendants pleaded guilty to their charges and paid their fines through the Fine Collection Center, with their names provided to the Republican-Times:
Pleading guilty to not
CIRCUIT COURT
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.