WMH Employee Of The Quarter Great Northwest Day Planned » Christmas Closings Several offices and businesses have announced their plans to close Friday, Saturday and/or Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday.

Closed on Friday and Monday are the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce/License Bureau, the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission (the job center will be closed on Monday only) and KCP&L. Closed on Saturday and Monday will be Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri. Robbins and Black Agency will close at noon

