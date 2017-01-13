|
North Central Missouri College will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This closing includes all buildings and offices at Main, Barton, Maryville, and Bethany campuses as well as no classes. The Ketcham Community Center will have alternative hours on Monday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The Trenton High School basketball teams parted ways at the Lawson Tournament on Thursday night – semifinal night for the event. Trenton’s girls’ squad doubled up Lawson 40-20 to punch their ticket to Saturday’s championship game, but the Trenton boys just missed an upset of second-seeded Hamilton, falling 50-45. That loss relegates the Trenton boys to the tournament’s third-place game, also to be contested on Saturday.
Trenton Girls
The Trenton
The Trenton High School wrestling team was in action on Thursday night, traveling to Marceline for a quad. Trenton went 1-2 on the night, defeating Polo 45-18, losing to Marceline 69-12 and losing to Macon in a tiebreaker after a 33-33 tie in the dual score.
The tiebreaker is determined by which school scores more first-match points. Trenton scored first in six of the matches in the dual with Macon
Scottish Golfer Coming To NCMC
Submitted Photo
Jamie Connelly, left, signs a national letter of intent to join the North Central Missouri College men’s golf team. Pictured with Connelly is NCMC Coach Craig Sager.
North Central Missouri College’s men’s golf team added a little firepower on Thursday, signing Jamie Connelly
of Carnoustie, Scotland. Connelly comes to the Pirates in time to join the team for its inaugural season this spring.
Photo Courtesy of Trenton High School Key Club
Trenton High School Key Club recently visited the R-9 preschool classrooms at the Rissler Elementary School to present Story Stone sets and teach the children how to use them. Story Stones are rocks with pictures affixed to them. They are used to assist children with early literacy skills, encouraging language and creative thinking. Key Club members visited each classroom and worked with
Trenton High School has announced its first quarter honor roll.
Named to the Superintendent’s (A) honor roll were:
Dalton Berry, Rylee Berti, Katerina Black, Dani Buckner, Jonathan Burnfin, Aidan Clark, Connor Cotton, Karli Crawford, Mariah Fox, Hannah Frazier, Ellis Gilham, Brayden Herring, Mason Hooyman, Brennah Johnson, Hannah Kennebeck, Luke Lewis, Emily Lynch, Harli Michael, Jaylen Neff, Jordain Oshel, Whitley Richman, Tenna Roberts, Ivy Rottman, Rebekah Shackelford, Jacob Trickel, Sarah Walker,
R-T Photos/Seth Herrold
McKayla Blackburn drives to the hoop during Trenton’s 44-11 junior varsity girls victory on Thursday night. Blackburn scored eight points in the win.
With the varsity teams in tournament action in Lawson, Trenton High School’s junior varsity squads hit the hardwood at home, playing host to Hamilton on Thursday night. Trenton’s JV girls squad remained undefeated on the season, picking up a 44-11 victory over their guests,
The North Central Missouri College men’s and women’s basketball teams have postponed their games scheduled for Saturday due to the threat of inclement weather.
The games will be rescheduled at a future date. A full, updated schedule can be accessed on the NCMC athletics webpage, ncmcpirates.com.
