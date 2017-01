The Trenton High School wrestling team was in action on Thursday night, traveling to Marceline for a quad. Trenton went 1-2 on the night, defeating Polo 45-18, losing to Marceline 69-12 and losing to Macon in a tiebreaker after a 33-33 tie in the dual score.

The tiebreaker is determined by which school scores more first-match points. Trenton scored first in six of the matches in the dual with Macon

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.