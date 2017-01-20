|
Ron Kirkpatrick, 77, of Weslaco, TX, formerly of Trenton, died on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco.
Graveside services and burial will be held at 11: a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at Oaklawn Cemetery in Cainsville, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home at Bethany. There is no scheduled family visitation.
Mr. Kirkpatrick was born on July 18, 1939 in Cainsville, the son of Lewis
Two persons met the deadline to file for office for the City of Spickard, subject to the April 4 Municipal Election.
According to City Clerk Mary Exley, Jesse Richmond has filed for the mayor’s position and Janice Vandevender has filed for the board of alderman president. Both are incumbents.
The Grundy County Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday at the courthouse, with adoption of the 2017 budget topping the agenda.
The commission plans to discuss the budget and take action on it at 9 a.m. Preliminary budget figures shows a $289,968 deficit, with revenues of $4,515,242 and expenditures of $4,805,210. The last several approved budgets have projected deficits and actually ended with a surplus, including the 2016 budget,
CIRCUIT COURT
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Darrell Jesse Palmer and Crissia Dea White, both of Cainsville.
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTION
Petition Filed
Michael R. Brown vs. Kathy R. Brown.
REAL ESTATE
John L. Holcomb and others to Tropics Tanning LLC.
Charles Christopher Thomas to Gary M. Dolan, co-trustee and others.
The Trenton City Council, at its meeting on Monday night, will be asking members to approve an ordinance that would place a transportation sales tax issue on the ballot to fund replacement of the 17th Street Bridge.
According to the announced agenda for the meeting, the city is asking that voters consider a one-eighth of a percent sales tax that would generate the city’s portion of the cost to replace
The Trenton High School junior varsity basketball teams were in action on Thursday night, playing in the Gallatin Junior Varsity Tournament. Trenton matched up with South Harrison in their opening round games and both squads brought home wins.
The Trenton girls moved past South Harrison with a 50-15 victory and the Trenton boys followed suit, winning their game with South Harrison, 44-33.
Trenton JV Girls
The Trenton girls had no
Gilman City Girls 40, Winston Girls 37
The Gilman City girls fell behind Winston 9-5 in the opening frame on Thursday night at home and would trail all the way until the fourth quarter. Winston pushed the lead to nine points by halftime and that margin remained entering the final frame. In the fourth, however, Gilman City rallied on their home court, surging ahead of the Redbirds for a 40-37
The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors met on Tuesday night, hearing proposals for food service and agreeing to place a tax levy increase on the April 4 ballot.
According to Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments Administrator Donita Youtsey, the board agreed to ask voters in the nursing home district to once again consider a 15-cent increase in the district levy to provide additional funding for facility improvements,
The Building and Nuisance Board of the Trenton City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 at city hall.
Items on the announced agenda include discussion of a nuisance affecting health at 1310 E. Eighth St., a declaration of nuisance at 1719 Oak St., a public hearing on properties at 817 E. 19th St. and 2323 Webster, discussion of the 2016-17 demolition program and an update on
