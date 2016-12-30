|
Rapid Removal Disposal, which has a transfer station in Trenton, has pleaded guilty to 11 felonies and has been fined $20,000 in a case filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office that involved dumping antibiotic-contaminated feed waste at illegal dump sites and falsifying invoices.
Officials for the company entered the plea in Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, ending a case filed in Sept. 2015. The company, as well as
The Grundy County Commission will meet in regular session Tuesday at the courthouse.
The only item listed on the agenda is continuing work on the 2017 budget, which is scheduled for approval in January.
Two persons who were already in custody are facing additional charges, with two other persons also being arrested.
According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Rachel Waldrep, 26, and Timothy A. Ledbetter, 30, both of Trenton, are both facing charges of resisting arrest, a class D felony, after fleeing from police into an attic of their home and remaining there for five hours when officers with the Trenton Police Department,
Trenton Police Department
Dec. 16: officers investigated a report of fraud in the downtown area.
Dec. 18: officers investigated a report of property damage at an east residence.
Dec. 19: officers provided assistance to emergency services personnel.
Dec. 20: property was found at an east business and arrests were made on warrants at a west residence and in the north part of town.
Dec. 21: an arrest for peace disturbance
The Administrative Committee of the Trenton City Council will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at city hall.
The meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m., with be an executive session, closed to the public and news media, and involves a personnel matter.
Is weight loss on your list of New Year’s resolution or are you just looking to improve your health during 2017?
If so, then you may want to be a part of the 10th annual Green Hills Wellness Challenge, sponsored by the Grundy County Health Department, the Ketcham Community Center, Hy-Vee and the Trenton Republican-Times.
Registration for this year’s challenge will take place on Thursday, Jan. 5 and Friday, Jan.
Editor’s Note: This is the third of a three-part series that highlights events occuring in the area during 2016.
September
Trenton High School alumni returned home for special events during the annual Alumni Weekend, with alumni from Pleasant View R-6 also holding a special alumni event at that school as well.
Painted rocks were showing up all around town as part of the “Grundy Rocks” craze that was designed to
– Thursday, Dec. 29 –
Thursday, Dec. 29
Results
Smithville Girls 49
Warrensburg Girls 30
O’Hara Girls 61
Kirksville Girls 38
South Holt Boys 56
Milan Boys 43
Milan Girls 51
South Holt Girls 32
Marshall Boys 51
Richmond Boys 41
Marshall Girls 42
Richmond Girls 23
North Mercer Boys 64
Rock Port Boys 49
Mercer Girls 57
Summit Christian Girls 34
– Friday, Dec. 30 –
9:00 a.m. –
R-T Photo/Diane Lowrey
Freshman Camden Hartley came up big for the Mercer Cardinals, who picked up their fifth win of the season on Thursday night at High School Holiday Hoops. Hartley finished with 15 points as Mercer defeated Rock Port.
The Mercer boys fought off a foul-filled first half and came away with a hard-fought 64-49 win over Rock Port in a contest played on Thursday night during the North
